Metro Rail expected to launch at Dec end to travel from Agargaon-Uttara in 20mins at 100kph

The government is putting the final touches to the Metro Rail inauguration in the last week of the month with the Agargaon to Uttara route to be open to the public in the first phase.

Officials said the cars will power through the track at 100kph to traverse 11.73 km stretch from Uttara to Agargaon, punctuated by nine stations, in only 20 mins. It will be reduced to 16-17 minutes when the system operates in full swing.

Speaking at a programme on Monday, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd Managing Director MAN Siddique said a proposal was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office asking her to inaugurate the programme at her convenience at the end of the month.

“We are waiting, the date might arrive any day. We will let you know as soon we get it. We’re preparing by keeping the fourth week in mind and are already 80-90 percent done with the opening programme.”

State-owned company DMTCL is in charge of making the Japan-financed project a reality. The initial budget of Tk 219.85 billion for the Uttara-Motijheel project was overrun and was later revised to about Tk 334.72 billion after expanding it to Kamalapur.