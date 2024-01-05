    বাংলা

    Police aware of plans to sabotage election, says IGP Mamun

    Measures are in place to foil any attempts to undermine the voting process, he says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM

    Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun says law enforcement has uncovered plans devised by saboteurs to subvert the general election.

    The aim was to orchestrate a massive explosion on voting day to instil fear among the public, according to him.

    "We received information that they were planning to detonate improvised bombs to incite panic. We have taken measures to foil their plans," he said on Friday.

    The IGP emphasised that the police have undertaken all necessary preparations to prevent acts of sabotage. While saboteurs may attempt discreet attacks in one or two places, he expressed confidence that such attempts would not succeed on a broader scale.

    Mamun pointed out that despite numerous sabotages across the country, saboteurs have not had any success so far. He remained optimistic about a peaceful election on Jan 7.

    Asked about security at polling stations, the IGP assured that adequate security measures have been implemented at each centre. Addressing concerns about rumours spreading online, he said that various police units are working to counter the spread of misinformation.

    Although the BNP plans to enforce a hartal on election day, Mamun said supporters of the opposition group will be barred from polling stations.

    When asked about polling centres at a high risk of facing violence, the IGP assured that all polling centres have adequate security measures in place. The collaboration between local administration, returning officers, and law enforcement agencies has established a unified platform to work together and ensure security during the election.

