Police aware of plans to sabotage election, says IGP Mamun

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun says law enforcement has uncovered plans devised by saboteurs to subvert the general election.

The aim was to orchestrate a massive explosion on voting day to instil fear among the public, according to him.

"We received information that they were planning to detonate improvised bombs to incite panic. We have taken measures to foil their plans," he said on Friday.

The IGP emphasised that the police have undertaken all necessary preparations to prevent acts of sabotage. While saboteurs may attempt discreet attacks in one or two places, he expressed confidence that such attempts would not succeed on a broader scale.