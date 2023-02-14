DB officer among 4 accused by a trader of torture, extortion in Dhaka

A trader has petitioned the court to file a case against four people, including a senior officer of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch and a DB inspector, for ‘brutalising him’ and ‘forcing him to sign 76 checks’ while being interrogated in police custody.

Uttara clothing trader Atiqur Rahman petitioned the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge to file a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act on Tuesday, said his lawyer Aminul Gani Tito.

Md Nazmul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of the DB’s Cyber and Special Crime Department (North) was accused in the complaint. The other accused were DB Inspector Saiful Islam, Saidur Rahman Habib from Savar’s Jaleshwar, and Mukarram Hossain Jimi of Uttara Sector 11.

The plaintiff, Atiqur Rahman, is the director and chairman of Uttara’s Golden Times Sweater and Sewing Limited and Sewing Limited and ASR Computerised Sweater Industries.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman agreed to hear the petition on Wednesday.