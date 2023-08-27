5 hospitalised amid 'self-harm' protests by DU-affiliated college students in Dhaka's Nilkhet

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have once again taken to the streets of Dhaka's Nilkhet, demanding that the authorities relax the CGPA criteria and grant them the chance to take improvement exams in three subjects for academic progression.

A group of protesters occupied the Nilkhet intersection at 12 pm on Sunday to press home their demand.

Five students were subsequently admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to illness, according to Bachchu Mia, officer in charge of the hospital's police outpost.