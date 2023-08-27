5 hospitalised amid 'self-harm' protests by DU-affiliated college students in Dhaka's Nilkhet

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have once again taken to the streets of Dhaka's Nilkhet, demanding that the authorities relax the CGPA criteria and grant them the chance to take improvement exams in three subjects for academic progression.
A group of protesters occupied the Nilkhet intersection at 12 pm on Sunday to press home their demand.
Five students were subsequently admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to illness, according to Bachchu Mia, officer in charge of the hospital's police outpost.
Some protesters claimed that the hospitalised students had 'ingested poison'. Others said that the students attempted to consume poison but were prevented from doing so.
"Five students are being treated in the emergency department. Doctors are examining them to determine whether their condition is due to heat exposure or consumption of any substance," said Bachchu.
Students of the seven government colleges have engaged in protests for the last three months. But as their demands went unheeded, they were forced to resort to acts of 'self-harm' to draw the attention of authorities, according to Osman Gani, a student of Government Titumir College.
"We have been protesting to press for a single demand over the last three months. We've blocked the road on several occasions. Despite repeated assurances, our demand has not been met," he said.
“A few students have been hospitalised due to poisoning. If anything happens to them, the coordinators of the seven colleges and Dhaka University authorities must take responsibility.”
The protest disrupted traffic from Mirpur Road to Azimpur, much to the dismay of commuters.
The students had previously blocked the same intersection on Aug 22.