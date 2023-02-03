    বাংলা

    Trader dies after being run over by car in Dhaka

    The incident took place in Banani's Kakoli in the early hours of Friday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 06:27 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 06:27 AM

    A trader has died after being run over by a vehicle in Dhaka's Banani.

    The incident took place near the Kakoli footbridge in the early hours of Friday, according to the police.

    The victim was identified as 57-year-old Bandhu Das Krishna Saha, a native of Narayanganj's Ukilpara. He lived in the capital's Uttara with his family.

    After the incident, Bandhu Das was rescued by a group of destitute people and street children, who sent him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on an autorickshaw. He was later declared dead around 3 am.

    "Based on what I've heard, the man was hit by a pickup," said Mizanur Rahman, the autorickshaw driver.

    Bandhu Das's wife and other family members later came to the hospital and identified his body.

    "He was a trader. We are working to identify the vehicle that hit him," said SI Shubhashish Sarkar of Banani Police Station.

