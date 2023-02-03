Trader dies after being run over by car in Dhaka

A trader has died after being run over by a vehicle in Dhaka's Banani.

The incident took place near the Kakoli footbridge in the early hours of Friday, according to the police.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Bandhu Das Krishna Saha, a native of Narayanganj's Ukilpara. He lived in the capital's Uttara with his family.

After the incident, Bandhu Das was rescued by a group of destitute people and street children, who sent him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on an autorickshaw. He was later declared dead around 3 am.