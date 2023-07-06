Bangladesh has been applauded internationally for providing shelter to more than 700,000 Rohingya people following the August 2017 Myanmar military crackdown in the Rakhine State that the UN termed “ethnic cleansing”. Around 400,000 other Rohingya also took refuge in Bangladesh, escaping decades of persecution.

The US has declared that Myanmar's army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in its violence against the Rohingya minority.

After the 2017 operation by the Myanmar military, the ICC started the process of holding the perpetrators accountable. However, Myanmar challenged the court's jurisdiction because it is not a member of the ICC, unlike Bangladesh.

The ICC has assured that prosecuting the atrocities against the Rohingya people will not be impeded, despite Myanmar's non-membership status.

After a lengthy hearing, the ICC's prosecution department is investigating the extent of torture conducted by the Myanmar army as directed by the court.

The ICC prosecutor is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh from Jul 4 concerning the Rohingya case.