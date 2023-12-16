2 die of electrocution while hoisting national flag in Gazipur

Two people have been electrocuted while hoisting the national flag in Gazipur's Tongi BSCIC area.

The incident took place in front of IFL Garments, a building which is currently under construction in the Fakir Market area, around 7:30 am on Saturday.

The dead have been identified as security guard Aynal, 35, and construction worker Ashraful, 45. They were both on duty at the factory's construction site.