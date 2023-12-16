    বাংলা

    2 die of electrocution while hoisting national flag in Gazipur

    A construction worker and a security guard accidentally touched an electric wire with an iron rod and received severe shocks

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 11:48 AM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 11:48 AM

    Two people have been electrocuted while hoisting the national flag in Gazipur's Tongi BSCIC area.

    The incident took place in front of IFL Garments, a building which is currently under construction in the Fakir Market area, around 7:30 am on Saturday.

    The dead have been identified as security guard Aynal, 35, and construction worker Ashraful, 45. They were both on duty at the factory's construction site.

    According to Mostafiur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Tongi East Police Station, Aynal, and Ashraful were hoisting the national flag on an iron rod when it inadvertently came into contact with an electric wire. Both of them were severely injured from the electrocution.

    Doctors at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital declared them dead after the factory workers rushed them to the hospital.

    "The police station took custody of the dead bodies. Legal action will be taken in this regard," the OC said.

