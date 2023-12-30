Tungipara abuzz as Hasina arrives for campaign rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is engaging with voters in her hometown of Tungipara in Gopalganj as part of her campaign for the upcoming national election.
Hasina, the incumbent MP from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, arrived at the venue around 11:30 am on Saturday.
The Awami League chief, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, received a rapturous ovation from thousands of supporters packing the Tungipara Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Government College ground. Slogans and chants in support of the prime minister rang out as she waved back at the crowd.
Following her address in Tungipara, the prime minister plans to continue her campaign in Kotalipara to rally support for the Awami League's bid for re-election.
The anticipation was palpable in Kotalipara as well, with processions and activity peaking ahead of her visit to the Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Adarsh Government College. Supporters from various unions in the upazila have been flocking to the college ground since morning, as chants for the Awami League's 'boat' symbol resonated throughout the area.
Residents young and old lined the streets from Tungipara to Kotalipara, eager to catch a glimpse of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After the day's events, the prime minister is scheduled to travel to Kalkini in Madaripur.
Hasina arrived in Tungipara on Friday after a campaign event in Barishal and spent the night at her residence.