    বাংলা

    Tungipara abuzz as Hasina arrives for campaign rally

    Following her address in her hometown, she will head to Kotalipara to rally support for the Awami League's bid for re-election

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 06:51 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is engaging with voters in her hometown of Tungipara in Gopalganj as part of her campaign for the upcoming national election.

    Hasina, the incumbent MP from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, arrived at the venue around 11:30 am on Saturday.

    The Awami League chief, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, received a rapturous ovation from thousands of supporters packing the Tungipara Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Government College ground. Slogans and chants in support of the prime minister rang out as she waved back at the crowd.

    Following her address in Tungipara, the prime minister plans to continue her campaign in Kotalipara to rally support for the Awami League's bid for re-election.

    The anticipation was palpable in Kotalipara as well, with processions and activity peaking ahead of her visit to the Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Adarsh Government College. Supporters from various unions in the upazila have been flocking to the college ground since morning, as chants for the Awami League's 'boat' symbol resonated throughout the area.

    Residents young and old lined the streets from Tungipara to Kotalipara, eager to catch a glimpse of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    After the day's events, the prime minister is scheduled to travel to Kalkini in Madaripur.

    Hasina arrived in Tungipara on Friday after a campaign event in Barishal and spent the night at her residence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Will bring Tarique Rahman back from London to face justice: PM Hasina
    Will bring Tarique to Bangladesh to face justice: Hasina
    She accused the BNP acting chairman of ordering the recent arson attacks that resulted in deaths
    Hasina calls on voters to re-elect Awami League for continued progress
    Re-elect AL for continued progress: Hasina
    The prime minister makes the call at a campaign rally in Rangpur's Taraganj
    Hasina arrives in Rangpur for day-long election campaign event
    Hasina in Rangpur for day-long election campaign
    She will address a grand election rally at Pirganj Government High School ground alongside two other rallies in Mithapukur and Taraganj
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the Awami League’s Victory Day discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Dec 17, 2023.
    December 17, 2023
    News in photos: 17 December

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India