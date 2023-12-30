Tungipara abuzz as Hasina arrives for campaign rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is engaging with voters in her hometown of Tungipara in Gopalganj as part of her campaign for the upcoming national election.

Hasina, the incumbent MP from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, arrived at the venue around 11:30 am on Saturday.

The Awami League chief, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, received a rapturous ovation from thousands of supporters packing the Tungipara Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Government College ground. Slogans and chants in support of the prime minister rang out as she waved back at the crowd.