Ctg distributor fears gas crisis caused by Cyclone Mocha may last ‘for a week’

In a notice published in local newspapers on Sunday, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited or KGDCL, the sole gas distributor in the port city, expressed their regret for the dire situation city residents are facing at the moment and advised that it would “up to 6-7 days” for the situation to return to normal.

According to KGDCL, at least 350 MMcf gas is required daily for the port city’s households, businesses and the nearby fertiliser factories and power stations. The FSRUs solely fulfil the requirement, which is why the city is not connected with the national gas grid.

Aminur Rahman, the company's general manager (of distribution), said that as soon as the FSRUs went offline, KGDCL had practically no gas to distribute.

“However, we have asked the authorities to divert some gas from the national grid to Chattogram so that we can fulfil some basic demands of Chattogram residents. By Monday, we may get some,” he said.

CHATTOGRAM RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES SUFFER MASSIVELY

The daily routines of the port city's residents and businesses have been hampered severely due to the supply disruption for the last two days.

Residents in the city cannot cook due and affordable eateries cannot meet the increased demand.