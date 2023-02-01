Amid fear of slow sale, controversy, Amar Ekushey Book Fair to open its doors Wednesday

The 2023 edition of Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the largest and most prestigious book fair in the country, is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday amid worrying signs for the publishers about a possible dampened turnover from book sales this year as they were forced to jack up book prices due to higher prices of papers.

For many publishers, the premier book fair is the most important event of the year as they seek to generate a significant portion of their yearly revenue during the month-long event.

The US dollar crisis in Bangladesh affected the paper industry as well, as manufacturers and importers have reduced bringing in pulp, the raw materials required to produce paper, and readymade papers respectively, which heightened a paper crisis in the country, so much so that publishers were forced to increase the prices of guide books for school students as much as 27 percent.

Shyamal Pal, vice-president of Bangladesh Publishers and Book Sellers Association, said every publisher in their forum is worried that they may be unable to sell as many books as they would prefer due to higher prices.

“We are worried that sales would take a hit this year due to price hike,” he said.

Ramendu Majumdar, a member of the fair organising committee, begs to differ.

“I don’t think this [price increase of books] would affect the sale. Those who want to buy books will buy books nonetheless.”

However, Ramendu sought the government’s intervention so publishers could buy papers at an affordable rate.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair in person, and it will run through to Feb 28.

The main fair venue will be on the academy premises as usual, and the book launch and meetings with writers will be at the Suhrawardy Udyan, a historic park just across from Bangla Academy.