Amid fear of slow sale, controversy, Amar Ekushey Book Fair to open its doors Wednesday

The 2023 edition of Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the largest and most prestigious book fair in the country, is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday amid worrying signs for the publishers about a possible dampened turnover from book sales this year as they were forced to jack up book prices due to higher prices of papers.
For many publishers, the premier book fair is the most important event of the year as they seek to generate a significant portion of their yearly revenue during the month-long event.
The US dollar crisis in Bangladesh affected the paper industry as well, as manufacturers and importers have reduced bringing in pulp, the raw materials required to produce paper, and readymade papers respectively, which heightened a paper crisis in the country, so much so that publishers were forced to increase the prices of guide books for school students as much as 27 percent.
Shyamal Pal, vice-president of Bangladesh Publishers and Book Sellers Association, said every publisher in their forum is worried that they may be unable to sell as many books as they would prefer due to higher prices.
“We are worried that sales would take a hit this year due to price hike,” he said.
Ramendu Majumdar, a member of the fair organising committee, begs to differ.
“I don’t think this [price increase of books] would affect the sale. Those who want to buy books will buy books nonetheless.”
However, Ramendu sought the government’s intervention so publishers could buy papers at an affordable rate.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair in person, and it will run through to Feb 28.
The main fair venue will be on the academy premises as usual, and the book launch and meetings with writers will be at the Suhrawardy Udyan, a historic park just across from Bangla Academy.
As many as 609 organisations, including 12 new publishers, have been allotted 858 units. There will be 108 units for children and 34 pavilions.
President of the academy, Selina Hossain, will preside over the opening ceremony and the academy’s Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda, will deliver the welcome speech.
The prime minister will accolade the recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award at the ceremony.
RECIPIENTS OF THE BANGLA ACADEMY LITERARY AWARD
Faruk Mahmud and Tarik Sujat in the poetry category
Taposh Mojumdar and Parvez Hossain in fiction
Masuduzzaman in essay and research
Alam Khorshed in translation
Milan Kanti Dey and Farid Ahmad Dulal in drama
Dhruba Esh in children's literature
Muhammad Shamsul Haque in research on the Independence War
Subhash Singha Roy in research on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Mokkaram Hossain in science fiction
Ikhtiar Chowdhury in autobiography and travelogue
Abdul Khalek and Muhammad Abdul Jalil in folklore
FAIR’S SCHEDULE AND OTHER RELEVANT INFO
The book fair will open at 3pm on weekdays and 11 am on weekends and close at 9pm. No one will be allowed to enter the fair premises after 8:30pm.
There will be strict security arrangements in and around the book fair venue to avert any unpleasant incident, and every nook and cranny of the 1.1 million square feet space of the fair venue will be under CCTV camera coverage, according to organisers.
The temple gate of the Suhrawardy Udyan, just opposite the Bangla Academy, will be used as the main entry point to the fair’s Suhrawardy Udyan area due to the location of metro rail construction.
Like previous years, the fair's main stage will be on the Bangla Academy premises.
CONTROVERSIES SURROUNDING THE BOOK FAIR
Two controversies marred the fair before it kicked off.
The significant one was denying entry of Adarsha Prokashoni, a publisher known for releasing works of dissident writers, at the fair on allegations of dissent, which prompted the company’s Chief Executive Officer Mahbub Rahman to accuse Bangla Academy of taking a stance against the freedom of speech.
The academy said it has reservations about the content of a book published by Adarsha.
The book in question, “Bangalir Mediocrityr Sondhane” by Faham Abdus Salam, “did not comply with the event's regulations”, reads a statement released by the academy earlier this week.
Faham is the son-in-law of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Explaining the decision to bar the book, the academy said it contained 'obscene', 'distasteful' and 'sarcastic' statements about the Bengali ethnicity, the judiciary, the constitution, the Liberation War, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his historic March 7 speech, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
While the constitution guarantees free speech, subject to reasonable restrictions, the Bangla Academy said these excerpts from the book are not protected under Article 39(2).
The academy later contacted Mahabub over the telephone to urge him to resolve the matter and issued a written statement that the publisher would not be allowed to display the book unless the rules of the fair were followed, it said.
However, Mahabub insisted that he would not accept the committee's decision and said the fair's policies conflicted with the constitution. He threatened to sue the academy if Adarsha was not allotted a stall.
The other controversy was about using the Bangladesh Ministry of Culture’s emblem on the invitation card for the opening ceremony.
Writers and critics categorically denounced the move, claiming the ministry was interfering with the business of an autonomous institution.
Later, after the State Minister of Culture KM Khalid’s intervention, the ministry’s logo was removed from the invitation and replaced with the coat-of-arms of the Bangladesh government.