Jubo Dal leader arrested for ‘making and supplying 400 bombs’ during BNP’s blockades

One of the 20 crude bombs supplied by Mukit was detonated at Dhaka Metropolitan Judges Court premises by an individual named Abdul Hamid Bhuiyan and his wife, Hafsa Akhter, on Nov 20.

Harun stated that eight teams from Metropolitan Jubo Dal were directed to spread panic using crude bombs, vandalising vehicles, and executing different acts of arson throughout the city during the shutdowns called by the BNP.

Mukit is involved in at least six incidents of collecting powder to make bombs and torching vehicles by colluding with Jubo Dal workers, the DB officer said.

According to Harun, Metropolitan Jubo Dal has been paying the activists Tk 10,000 for every vehicle torched and Tk 5,000 for hurling crude bombs and partaking in processions.

Based on the information given by Mukit, several middle-ranking leaders and activists involved in the violence have been identified, he said.

"We will be arresting them soon.