Jubo Dal leader arrested for ‘making and supplying 400 bombs’ during BNP’s blockades

A Detective Branch team from Dhaka has arrested a Jubo Dal leader for his alleged involvement in making and supplying crude bombs during the BNP’s ongoing blockades and hartals.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's DB chief Harunor Rashid told reporters on Tuesday Mukit was the perpetrator behind the crude bomb blasts at Dhaka's court premises.
Harun, who is also an additional commissioner of DMP, said the 38-year old Mukit, identified with a single name, lost his right hand while making a bomb during the protests against the 2014 elections. He has been wearing a prosthetic arm to make bombs since.
In July 2023, the BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman nominated Mukit as a joint convener of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal unit due to his “loyalty to the party” and “radical terrorist activities”, the DB chief continued.
Jubo Dal leader Sultan Salahuddin Tuku sent 10 kg of gunpowder to Mukit through a man named Rabiul Islam Nayan in Motijheel Bank colony on Oct 27 just before the BNP’s Oct 28 rally, said Harun.
Clashes with police during the rally led the party to stage the blockades before the election slated for Jan 7.
Mukit made around 400 crude bombs using the gunpowder over time and supplied it to convenors and member secretaries of Jubo Dal’s local units, according to Harun.
One of the 20 crude bombs supplied by Mukit was detonated at Dhaka Metropolitan Judges Court premises by an individual named Abdul Hamid Bhuiyan and his wife, Hafsa Akhter, on Nov 20.
Harun stated that eight teams from Metropolitan Jubo Dal were directed to spread panic using crude bombs, vandalising vehicles, and executing different acts of arson throughout the city during the shutdowns called by the BNP.
Mukit is involved in at least six incidents of collecting powder to make bombs and torching vehicles by colluding with Jubo Dal workers, the DB officer said.
According to Harun, Metropolitan Jubo Dal has been paying the activists Tk 10,000 for every vehicle torched and Tk 5,000 for hurling crude bombs and partaking in processions.
Based on the information given by Mukit, several middle-ranking leaders and activists involved in the violence have been identified, he said.
"We will be arresting them soon.