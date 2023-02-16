Grandmother, infant granddaughter die after being run over by motorcycle in Dhaka

A grandmother and her granddaughter have died after they were struck by a motorcycle in Dhaka’s Turag area.

The dead have been identified as Majeda Begum Khuki, 45, and her six-month-old granddaughter Rafia.

Majeda was returning home to Sholahati village from a wedding with her grandchild on Wednesday night when the accident happened, said Maudut Howladar, chief of Turag Police Station.