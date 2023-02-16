Grandmother, infant granddaughter die after being run over by motorcycle in Dhaka

A grandmother and her granddaughter have died after they were struck by a motorcycle in Dhaka’s Turag area.
The dead have been identified as Majeda Begum Khuki, 45, and her six-month-old granddaughter Rafia.
Majeda was returning home to Sholahati village from a wedding with her grandchild on Wednesday night when the accident happened, said Maudut Howladar, chief of Turag Police Station.
The two were struck and critically injured by the motorcycle as they were crossing the road underneath the Turag Metro Rail Station.
The two were taken to Uttara Modern Hospital, where Majeda Begum was declared dead. The infant was then taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors there declared her dead.
Law enforcers have detained the motorcycle driver and a case is being filed over the incident, said police officer Maudut.