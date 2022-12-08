Naya Paltan road blocked for security reasons: police

Police have blocked off the road running past the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan citing public safety concerns after flagging the party office as a 'crime zone'.
On Thursday, police put up barricades at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections in the wake of the violent clashes in the area that led to the death of a BNP activist.
The BNP office was also cordoned for the second day as various police units carried out a search operation inside the premises.
General members of the public will not be allowed access to the road until the police complete their work for security reasons, according to Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarker.
A large cache of crude bombs was recovered from the BNP office on Wednesday, prompting the police to mark it as a crime scene, he told reporters at the Nightingale intersection.
A decision on reopening the office will be taken after it is declared safe, he added.
Biplab also refuted allegations that the bombs found at the BNP office were planted by the police. “The police force is a legitimate state agency. The police are not involved in any illegal activity,” he said.
As many as 42 policemen were injured in Wednesday's clash, he added. Police have received intel suggesting that there may be more explosives inside the office, according to Biplab.
