Naya Paltan road blocked for security reasons: police

Police have blocked off the road running past the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan citing public safety concerns after flagging the party office as a 'crime zone'.

On Thursday, police put up barricades at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections in the wake of the violent clashes in the area that led to the death of a BNP activist.

The BNP office was also cordoned for the second day as various police units carried out a search operation inside the premises.

General members of the public will not be allowed access to the road until the police complete their work for security reasons, according to Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarker.