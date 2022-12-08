    বাংলা

    Naya Paltan road blocked for security reasons: police

    Police are searching the BNP headquarters for explosives and the public will not be allowed to use the road until the area is declared safe

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 10:04 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 10:04 AM

    Police have blocked off the road running past the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan citing public safety concerns after flagging the party office as a 'crime zone'.

    On Thursday, police put up barricades at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections in the wake of the violent clashes in the area that led to the death of a BNP activist.

    The BNP office was also cordoned for the second day as various police units carried out a search operation inside the premises.

    General members of the public will not be allowed access to the road until the police complete their work for security reasons, according to Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarker.

    A large cache of crude bombs was recovered from the BNP office on Wednesday, prompting the police to mark it as a crime scene, he told reporters at the Nightingale intersection.

    A decision on reopening the office will be taken after it is declared safe, he added.

    Biplab also refuted allegations that the bombs found at the BNP office were planted by the police. “The police force is a legitimate state agency. The police are not involved in any illegal activity,” he said.

    As many as 42 policemen were injured in Wednesday's clash, he added. Police have received intel suggesting that there may be more explosives inside the office, according to Biplab.

    As a result, the road is currently open to the public, but those who work in the area are allowed to use it.

    RELATED STORIES
    Create art to expose horrors of war, says Hasina after opening an exhibition
    Create art to help stop war: Hasina
    The prime minister urges artists to explore the suffering of people at the launch of the 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022
    BNP activists torch benches and festoons on the road after police clashed with them outside the party’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022.
    2,000 sued over Paltan clashes
    Police have started three cases after BNP activists clashed with law enforcers in the Naya Paltan area
    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Mandous brews
    Warning signal 2 for ports as cyclone brews
    All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay of Bengal have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution
    Tofazzel Hossain Miah
    Tofazzel named principal secretary
    Mohammad Salahuddin, private secretary to the prime minister, has been promoted and made PMO secretary

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher