    Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrives in Dhaka

    She kicks off a three-day visit to Bangladesh as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate

    Mathilde, the queen of Belgium, has arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit to Bangladesh as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, accompanied by Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, welcomed the queen after she landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:30 pm on Monday.

    As one of the 17 SDG Advocates of the UN, she will visit a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, a garment factory, a local school and a project tied to flooding in Dhaka. She will also visit a UNDP project on water in Khulna.

    The queen is also scheduled to meet President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the trip.

