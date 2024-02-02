Fire destroys 2 resorts in Rangamati's Sajek

A fire has ripped through several structures, including two resorts, at Rangamati’s Sajek Valley, a tourist hotspot.

The fire reportedly broke out at one of the affected resorts on Sajek's Konglak Hills around midnight on Thursday.

Army personnel, aided by locals, took control of the situation after battling the flames for around two hours.

Tourists lodging at the resorts were safely evacuated, according to Chaithuang Aung Chowdhury Joy, vice president of Sajek Cottage Owners Association.