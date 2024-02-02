    বাংলা

    Fire destroys 2 resorts in Rangamati's Sajek

    A local's house and a shop were also burnt in the fire

    Rangamati Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 05:57 AM

    A fire has ripped through several structures, including two resorts, at Rangamati’s Sajek Valley, a tourist hotspot.

    The fire reportedly broke out at one of the affected resorts on Sajek's Konglak Hills around midnight on Thursday.

    Army personnel, aided by locals, took control of the situation after battling the flames for around two hours.

    Tourists lodging at the resorts were safely evacuated, according to Chaithuang Aung Chowdhury Joy, vice president of Sajek Cottage Owners Association.

    "The fire broke out at the Meghchhowa resort and spread towards the Faringi resort," said Joy.

    The home of Bhuban Tripura, a local resident, and a shop were also burnt in the fire.

    Witnesses said the fire spread while locals were burning wood near the Meghchhowa resort.

    However, the extent of the damage caused by the fire could not be determined immediately.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire burns at the scene of an explosion at a makeshift gas cylinder refilling depot in Mradi estate, Embakasi district, in Nairobi, Kenya, February 2, 2024.
    Fire from gas explosion in Kenyan capital kills 2, injures hundreds
    The Kenyan Red Cross said various emergency units had admitted 271 individuals to hospitals in Nairobi
    Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Gulistan
    Fire breaks out in Gulistan building
    The fire has broken out in a four-storey building that housed Al-Arafah Islami Bank
    The dried fish of Kattuli Marsh
    The dried fish of Kattuli Marsh
    Chapila, shrimp, taki, puti and a variety of other fish are caught and dried for sale t the Kattuli Marsh Bazar area of Rangamati’s Kaptai Lake. The dried fish is prepared and sold eight months of the ...
    Former MP Ushatan drops out of Rangamati election race
    Former MP Ushatan drops out of election race
    Ushatan said he decided against standing in the upcoming election after assessing the country's overall situation and his party's stance

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps