Bangladesh set to celebrate victory over Pakistan in 1971 Liberation War

Bangladesh has geared up to celebrate 52 years of its emergence on the world map through the victory over Pakistan in a nine-month bloody War of Independence, ending more than two decades of oppression.

With red and green flags flying at almost every corner of the country, the nation will celebrate the occasion through largescale programmes.

Despite economic achievements, social and political setbacks frustrate the nation weeks before the 12th general election, but people still vow to march forward.

The BNP has announced a boycott of the election to be overseen by the Awami League government. Amid a series of shutdowns and transport blockades by the opposition party, deadly arson attacks targeting vehicles have continued to spread fear among the people.

In this situation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin called for tolerance and mutual respect in his Victory Day message.