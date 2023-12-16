    বাংলা

    Bangladesh set to celebrate victory over Pakistan in 1971 Liberation War

    With red and green flags flying at almost every corner of the country, the nation will celebrate the occasion through largescale programmes

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 06:41 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 06:41 PM

    Bangladesh has geared up to celebrate 52 years of its emergence on the world map through the victory over Pakistan in a nine-month bloody War of Independence, ending more than two decades of oppression.

    With red and green flags flying at almost every corner of the country, the nation will celebrate the occasion through largescale programmes.

    Despite economic achievements, social and political setbacks frustrate the nation weeks before the 12th general election, but people still vow to march forward.

    The BNP has announced a boycott of the election to be overseen by the Awami League government. Amid a series of shutdowns and transport blockades by the opposition party, deadly arson attacks targeting vehicles have continued to spread fear among the people.

    In this situation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin called for tolerance and mutual respect in his Victory Day message.

    “In order to deliver the benefits of independence at people's doorstep, we need to institutionalise our democracy which we attained through the sacrifice of millions of martyrs," he said.

    “The political parties will have to nurture the culture of mutual respect and tolerance of others' opinion.”

    "Let us contribute more from our respective positions in implementing the spirit and values of war of liberation and take the nation towards the path of development and prosperity," Shahabuddin said.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned the achievements of Bangladesh under the Awami League government, and said: "I firmly believe that if this trend of development continues, Bangladesh will be established as a hunger-poverty-free and developed-prosperous country by 2041, as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.”

    She described the establishment of the nation-state Bangladesh through the victory of the War of Liberation on Dec 16, 1971, as the greatest achievement of the Bangalee nation.

    "To make this achievement meaningful, we have to know and let people know about the greatest hero of Independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, and the War of Liberation. We will convey the spirit of the great liberation war from generation to generation; let this be our pledge on this victory day," she said.

    As the British colonial rule ended in 1947, Bengalis were once again shackled, this time by West Pakistan.

    But the people of the then East Pakistan soon found a champion for their cause in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who would go on to deliver on his promise to break the chains of West Pakistani oppression.

    As the discontent simmered after over two decades of West Pakistani rule, the Pakistan Army swooped down on the unarmed innocent Bengalis on the night of Mar 25, 1971 to crush their struggle for freedom.

    But Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengalis, had effectively announced the nation’s independence at the historic Mar 7 rally at the Race Course grounds, when he proclaimed in a thundering voice: “This time the struggle is for our freedom. This time the struggle is for our independence.”

    Bengalis put up a valiant resistance and snatched victory on Dec 16 after nine months of Liberation War.

    Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niyazi, the martial law administrator of the then East Pakistan, signed the official document of surrender sitting next to Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, the joint commander of Indian forces and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, at the Ramna Race Course ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan.

    Now, after 52 years, Bangladesh has become the first in South Asia to have a road tunnel under a river. It has also built a metro rail system in Dhaka and the Padma Bridge, among other projects in recent years.

    The Victory Day celebrations will begin with a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Square in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at dawn.

    Shahabuddin and Hasina will then lead the celebrations of the day by placing wreaths as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes at the National Memorial in Savar.

    The families of the Bir Sreshtha as well as wounded freedom fighters, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, Supreme Court judges, the heads of the armed forces and diplomats will pay their respects afterwards. The memorial will then open for all to pay their tributes.

    Important buildings and establishments have been decorated and illuminated with lights. Main thoroughfares of the city are bedecked with national flags and colourful festoons.

    Improved meals will be served in prisons, hospitals and orphanages while special prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, pagodas and other places of worship for the departed souls and the country's peace, progress and prosperity.

    Newspapers will publish special supplements marking the day while televisions and radio stations will air special programmes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh paying tribute to martyred intellectuals
    Nation paying homage to martyred intellectuals
    President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid wreaths at a memorial in Mirpur to mark Martyred Intellectuals Day
    Hasina presents Begum Rokeya Padak to five notable women
    Five notable women receive Begum Rokeya Padak
    They received the award for their contributions to society, women's education and empowerment
    Seven get death over war crimes in Bagerhat
    7 to die for war crimes in Bagerhat
    They faced multiple counts of war crimes, including murder and rape
    Hasina urges global leaders to stop war, restore mutual respect
    Stop war, restore mutual respect: Hasina to global leaders
    She stresses the neeed for restoring mutual respect to tackle future crises as the world has currently been witnessing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Israeli attack on Gaza

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury