Bangladesh set to celebrate victory over Pakistan in 1971 Liberation War

Bangladesh has geared up to celebrate 52 years of its emergence on the world map through the victory over Pakistan in a nine-month bloody War of Independence, ending more than two decades of oppression.
With red and green flags flying at almost every corner of the country, the nation will celebrate the occasion through largescale programmes.
Despite economic achievements, social and political setbacks frustrate the nation weeks before the 12th general election, but people still vow to march forward.
The BNP has announced a boycott of the election to be overseen by the Awami League government. Amid a series of shutdowns and transport blockades by the opposition party, deadly arson attacks targeting vehicles have continued to spread fear among the people.
In this situation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin called for tolerance and mutual respect in his Victory Day message.
“In order to deliver the benefits of independence at people's doorstep, we need to institutionalise our democracy which we attained through the sacrifice of millions of martyrs," he said.
“The political parties will have to nurture the culture of mutual respect and tolerance of others' opinion.”
"Let us contribute more from our respective positions in implementing the spirit and values of war of liberation and take the nation towards the path of development and prosperity," Shahabuddin said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned the achievements of Bangladesh under the Awami League government, and said: "I firmly believe that if this trend of development continues, Bangladesh will be established as a hunger-poverty-free and developed-prosperous country by 2041, as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.”
She described the establishment of the nation-state Bangladesh through the victory of the War of Liberation on Dec 16, 1971, as the greatest achievement of the Bangalee nation.
"To make this achievement meaningful, we have to know and let people know about the greatest hero of Independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, and the War of Liberation. We will convey the spirit of the great liberation war from generation to generation; let this be our pledge on this victory day," she said.
As the British colonial rule ended in 1947, Bengalis were once again shackled, this time by West Pakistan.
But the people of the then East Pakistan soon found a champion for their cause in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who would go on to deliver on his promise to break the chains of West Pakistani oppression.
As the discontent simmered after over two decades of West Pakistani rule, the Pakistan Army swooped down on the unarmed innocent Bengalis on the night of Mar 25, 1971 to crush their struggle for freedom.
But Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengalis, had effectively announced the nation’s independence at the historic Mar 7 rally at the Race Course grounds, when he proclaimed in a thundering voice: “This time the struggle is for our freedom. This time the struggle is for our independence.”
Bengalis put up a valiant resistance and snatched victory on Dec 16 after nine months of Liberation War.
Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niyazi, the martial law administrator of the then East Pakistan, signed the official document of surrender sitting next to Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, the joint commander of Indian forces and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, at the Ramna Race Course ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan.
Now, after 52 years, Bangladesh has become the first in South Asia to have a road tunnel under a river. It has also built a metro rail system in Dhaka and the Padma Bridge, among other projects in recent years.
The Victory Day celebrations will begin with a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Square in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at dawn.
Shahabuddin and Hasina will then lead the celebrations of the day by placing wreaths as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes at the National Memorial in Savar.
The families of the Bir Sreshtha as well as wounded freedom fighters, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, Supreme Court judges, the heads of the armed forces and diplomats will pay their respects afterwards. The memorial will then open for all to pay their tributes.
Important buildings and establishments have been decorated and illuminated with lights. Main thoroughfares of the city are bedecked with national flags and colourful festoons.
Improved meals will be served in prisons, hospitals and orphanages while special prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, pagodas and other places of worship for the departed souls and the country's peace, progress and prosperity.
Newspapers will publish special supplements marking the day while televisions and radio stations will air special programmes.