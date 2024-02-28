Bangladesh cuts working hours at government offices by 30 minutes for Ramadan

The industries ministry confirms the cancellation of the previous decision to raise the prices within hours
Government offices in Bangladesh will run from 9am to 3:30pm during the month of Ramadan.
Prime Minister approved the schedule, reducing working time by half an hour, at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, according to Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.
Ramadan is likely to begin on Mar 12, subject to the sighting of the moon. The new schedule will take effect then.
Mahbub said the new working hours will apply to all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices.
“It will include a break from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm for Zuhr prayers.”