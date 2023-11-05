Sadarghat sees low passenger turnout on first day of BNP’s nationwide blockade

A noticeable decline in passenger traffic at Dhaka's Sadarghat Launch Terminal marked the first day of the 48-hour nationwide blockade declared by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

On Sunday, several launches set sail for various destinations, including Chandpur, Bhola, and Barishal, but five vessels remained docked due to a shortage of passengers, according to ABS Mahmud, a transport inspector at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.