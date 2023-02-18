Efforts underway to send bodies of Toronto crash victims to Dhaka

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto is preparing to send the bodies of the students killed in a Toronto car crash back home to Dhaka.
On Feb 13, three Bangladeshi students Angela Shreya Baroi, Shahriar Khan and Arian Alam Dipto died in a crash on a Toronto highway, while Kumar Nibir, the son of singer Kumar Bishwajit, was critically injured. He is being treated at Toronto’s St Michael’s Hospital.
Police said the car was travelling at a very high speed. Nibir was behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle while moving from one highway to another. After hitting the highway railing, the car turned over and caught fire.
Shahriar and Arian died on the spot, while Angela died after being taken to hospital.
Arian was a student at Humber College in Toronto, while Shahriar studied at George Brown University.
Bangladesh High Commissioner in Ottawa Khalilur Rahman said efforts were underway to send the bodies to Dhaka.
“Angela’s father is here. He is supposed to start for Bangladesh on Feb 24 with the body after wrapping up the process at the hospital and funeral home.”
Shahriar’s father was preparing to travel to Canada, while Arian’s family, who lived in the United States, were already there, according to the high commissioner.
“I spoke to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines manager to prioritise ticketing for the victims’ family members travelling to Canada.”
Kumar Biswajit travelled to Canada to be with his son. The high commissioner said Nibir’s condition was “stable”.
The consulate was also in touch with two funeral homes in Toronto that were working with the hospital authorities to issue death certificates and other documents to transport the bodies, according to a statement from the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa.