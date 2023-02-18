Efforts underway to send bodies of Toronto crash victims to Dhaka

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto is preparing to send the bodies of the students killed in a Toronto car crash back home to Dhaka.

On Feb 13, three Bangladeshi students Angela Shreya Baroi, Shahriar Khan and Arian Alam Dipto died in a crash on a Toronto highway, while Kumar Nibir, the son of singer Kumar Bishwajit, was critically injured. He is being treated at Toronto’s St Michael’s Hospital.

Police said the car was travelling at a very high speed. Nibir was behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle while moving from one highway to another. After hitting the highway railing, the car turned over and caught fire.