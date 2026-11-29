Women, children among 317 rescued from suspected Malaysia trafficking off Teknaf

A fishing trawler carrying 317 people, including women and children, has been intercepted off Teknaf as they were being prepared for a sea journey to Malaysia, the Coast Guard says.

Seven suspected human traffickers were detained during the operation near Baharchhara early Sunday.

The rescued group comprised 295 men, 18 women and four children.

Of those rescued, 269 were Bangladeshi men, one was a Bangladeshi woman and 47 were Rohingya, said Lt Ismam Hasan Fahim, station commander of the Teknaf Coast Guard.

Coastguards launched the operation after receiving information that traffickers were preparing to send several hundred people to Malaysia from Baharchhara’s Marishbonia.

The team intercepted the trawler and brought everyone aboard to safety, he said.

One of those rescued, Mohammad Faruk, from Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria, said he had gone to Baharchhara three or four days earlier to find his brother, who had fallen into the hands of traffickers.

The gang promised to return his brother and took Faruk into the hills, where he was also held captive, he said.

Late on Saturday, the two were transferred by smaller boats to the trawler offshore.

“When I got on the trawler, I saw 200-300 people there. The vessel was unsafe. If the coastguards had not rescued us, we would all have drowned,” Faruk said.

The rescued people are being identified, while legal proceedings against the seven detainees are under way, Lt Ismam said.

Traffickers have long used coastal points in Teknaf and Ukhiya to send people to Malaysia by sea, luring poor and vulnerable people with promises of a better life.

The perilous journeys expose them to fraud, abuse and death.