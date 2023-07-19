Foreign missions condemn attack on Hero Alom, renew call for peaceful elections

Thirteen foreign missions in Bangladesh, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have condemned the attack on Dhaka-17 bypoll candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, on election day.
In a joint statement emailed by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday, they called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal steps against the perpetrators.
"Violence has no place in the democratic process. We call for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators. Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," the statement reads.
The other signatories to the statement are the missions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland in Bangladesh.
On Jul 17, Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 bypoll, was assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani.
In a video depicting the incident, a group of men was seen shoving Alom to the ground and taking turns punching him as he tried to jog away from them. He later received medical attention at a hospital.
Alom, who rose to prominence as a social media personality, boycotted the election after the attack and vowed not to contest any election held under the Awami League government.
Alom's aide later filed a case involving attempted murder charges with Banani Police Station on Tuesday. Police have also arrested seven people in connection with the attacks.