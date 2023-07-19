Foreign missions condemn attack on Hero Alom, renew call for peaceful elections

Thirteen foreign missions in Bangladesh, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have condemned the attack on Dhaka-17 bypoll candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, on election day.

In a joint statement emailed by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday, they called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal steps against the perpetrators.

"Violence has no place in the democratic process. We call for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators. Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," the statement reads.