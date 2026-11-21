Private broadcaster Boishakhi Television alleged that a mob entered its premises in a Facebook livestream.

The broadcast appeared on the Boishakhi TV News page around 4pm on Saturday.

The person narrating the events did not identify himself or disclose his position, citing security concerns.

A social media video also showed the alleged attack.

Police, however, said a suspect in a murder case linked to the July Uprising was inside the television station and officers had gone there to arrest him.

“He is a suspect in a murder case from the July Uprising,” officer Mohammad Ruhul Kabir Khan said.

During the livestream, which lasted about four minutes and 15 seconds, the narrator pointed to a man in a white shirt using his mobile phone.

“You can see live that the man in the white shirt, who is using his phone, vandalised Boishakhi Television extensively a little while ago,” he said.

The video showed the man handling a phone. bdnews24.com could not independently establish his identity or determine what he was doing at the station. The circumstances remained unclear.