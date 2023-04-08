    বাংলা

    5 suspects remanded in attack cases after Bangabazar fire

    The biggest clothing marketplace in the country went up in a devastating fire on Apr 4

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2023, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 06:04 PM

    A Dhaka court has granted a one-day remand for each of five accused of attacking the fire service headquarters and police during a fire at Bangabazar.

    Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order on Friday in two cases filed with Bangshal Police Station, state lawyer Azad Rahman said.

    The five accused sent to remand are Shaukat Hossain, Idris, Khalil, Jahangir and Al-Amin. The judge refused remand petitions for two other suspects, Belayet Hossain and Jasim. They were sent to jail.

    The biggest clothing marketplace in the country went up in a devastating fire on Apr 4. It took 48 fire service units six hours to douse the flames. Still, by then, the marketplace, which consisted of Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Plaza, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market, was reduced to ashes.

    Several buildings in the locality, including Anexco Tower, were also damaged in the blaze that burnt down around 5,000 shops when the stores were preparing to sell clothes worth millions of taka before Eid-ul-Fitr.

    A mob, agitated by the failure of firefighters to quickly douse the fire, threw brickbats at the fire service headquarters and attacked the control room that day. Several fire service personnel and policemen were injured in the attack.

    Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Md Israfil filed a case against 250-300 people without mentioning their names.

    Three people were taken into custody on that day.

    On Friday, Senior Station Officer Shahin Alam filed a case against 300 unidentified individuals on behalf of the fire service.

