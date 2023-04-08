Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order on Friday in two cases filed with Bangshal Police Station, state lawyer Azad Rahman said.

The five accused sent to remand are Shaukat Hossain, Idris, Khalil, Jahangir and Al-Amin. The judge refused remand petitions for two other suspects, Belayet Hossain and Jasim. They were sent to jail.

The biggest clothing marketplace in the country went up in a devastating fire on Apr 4. It took 48 fire service units six hours to douse the flames. Still, by then, the marketplace, which consisted of Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Plaza, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market, was reduced to ashes.