Four buses torched in Dhaka ahead of BNP’s 48-hour hartal, 1 held

At least four buses were set on fire in Dhaka on the eve of BNP’s 48-hour nationwide hartal, or shutdown, called in protest against the announcement of the national election schedule.

A Bihanga Paribahan bus was torched in the Taltala area of Agargaon around 7:45pm on Saturday.

Locals doused the blaze before the firefighters arrived, said Ershad Hossain, an official at the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The locals also caught, beat up and handed to police a young man for his suspected involvement in the arson attack.

Faruqul Alam, chief of Kafrul Police Station, said another man escaped the scene. He was allegedly accompanying the detainee, identified with a single name as Siam.