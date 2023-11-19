    বাংলা

    Four buses torched in Dhaka ahead of BNP’s 48-hour hartal, 1 held

    Locals catch and hand over to police a suspect in Taltala

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 07:05 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 07:05 PM

    At least four buses were set on fire in Dhaka on the eve of BNP’s 48-hour nationwide hartal, or shutdown, called in protest against the announcement of the national election schedule.

    A Bihanga Paribahan bus was torched in the Taltala area of Agargaon around 7:45pm on Saturday.

    Locals doused the blaze before the firefighters arrived, said Ershad Hossain, an official at the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    The locals also caught, beat up and handed to police a young man for his suspected involvement in the arson attack.

    Faruqul Alam, chief of Kafrul Police Station, said another man escaped the scene. He was allegedly accompanying the detainee, identified with a single name as Siam.

    Fire service spokesperson Talha Bin Jashim said that a Komol Paribahan bus was set on fire next to the Gulistan Toll Plaza around 8:30pm.

    Two units from the Siddik Bazar Fire Station doused the fire.

    Around midnight, arsonists torched a Moumita Paribahan bus in Dhanmondi and a Basumati Paribahan bus in the Kalshi area of Mirpur, Jashim said.

    Firefighters from Palashi and Pallabi stations doused the flames.

    The BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami called the hartal from 6am on Sunday in protest against the announcement of the schedule of national polls by the Election Commission, with the voting slated for Jan 7.

    RELATED STORIES
    Victims of firebombing amid opposition transport blockade deserted without support
    Victims of arson attacks abandoned without help
    Buses and other vehicles are torched in arson attacks amid antigovernment blockades by the   BNP and the Jamaat
    Bus torched in Dhaka’s Mirpur amid BNP blockade
    Bus torched in Dhaka’s Mirpur
    The passenger bus was set ablaze near the Mirpur roundabout
    11 vehicles set ablaze across Bangladesh on eve of BNP-Jamaat blockade
    11 vehicles set ablaze on eve of blockade
    A local Awami League office in Sirajganj was also targeted and reduced to ashes ahead of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's latest programme
    Mob douses bus with petrol, sets it on fire on Malibagh flyover after BNP clashes with police
    Mob douses bus with petrol, sets it on fire on Malibagh flyover
    The bus was one of the 15 vehicles torched until Saturday evening, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response