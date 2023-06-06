12,789 candidates pass 45th BCS preliminary exam

The Public Service Commission has published the results of the 45th BCS preliminary exam, with 12,789 candidates passing the test.



The PSC published the results on its website on Tuesday after around 346,000 jobseekers took the Bangladesh Civil Service exam on May 19.



A total of 2,309 applicants will be accepted under the cadre service and 1,022 under the non-cadre segment of the BCS exam.

The biggest number of jobs, 539, will come from the medical cadre, followed by the education cadre where 437 candidates will be recruited.