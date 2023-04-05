    বাংলা

    Six sentenced to death, four jailed over rape of college student in Natore

    Four others are sentenced to life in prison over the rape of an eleventh grader after abduction

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2023, 08:43 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 08:43 AM

    A Natore court has sentenced six people to death and four others to life in prison in a case over the gang-rape of a college student after abduction in the district’s Singra Upazila.

    Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

    The death-row convicts are Sabbir Ahmed, Rezaunul alias Rabbi, Nazmul Haque, Rajibul Hasan, Ripon and Shahidul Islam. They have been fined Tk 100,000 each.

    The convicts who received life imprisonment are Monirul Islam, Khairul Islam, Ataul Islam alias Ataur and Rezaul Karim. They have also been fined Tk 100,000 each.

    Another man, Nasir Hossain, was acquitted of charges in the case.

    Sabbir, the lover of the victim, tricked the eleventh grader at Rajshahi Government College to visit his neighbouring village of Mirzapur where the criminals raped her.

    The locals rescued the girl a day later and handed the criminals over to the police. The victim’s father filed a case against 11 people at Singra Police Station over the incident.

