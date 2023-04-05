Six sentenced to death, four jailed over rape of college student in Natore

A Natore court has sentenced six people to death and four others to life in prison in a case over the gang-rape of a college student after abduction in the district’s Singra Upazila.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The death-row convicts are Sabbir Ahmed, Rezaunul alias Rabbi, Nazmul Haque, Rajibul Hasan, Ripon and Shahidul Islam. They have been fined Tk 100,000 each.