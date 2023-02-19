Woman arrested for alleged stabbing of father over forced marriage

Police have arrested a young woman on charges of stabbing her father in the neck over forced marriage during the wedding ceremony at Pirgacha in Rangpur.

The father, Fazal Haque, is a police officer.

Anisur Rahman, sub-inspector at Pirgacha Police Station, said on Sunday that they arrested the main accused, Farzana Akter Shammi, 22, and another suspect after her father Fazal Haque filed a case against four people.

Anisur declined to name the other accused.