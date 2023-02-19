    বাংলা

    Woman arrested for alleged stabbing of father over forced marriage

    The father and daughter altercated over the matter during the wedding ceremony

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 02:19 PM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 02:19 PM

    Police have arrested a young woman on charges of stabbing her father in the neck over forced marriage during the wedding ceremony at Pirgacha in Rangpur. 

    The father, Fazal Haque, is a police officer. 

    Anisur Rahman, sub-inspector at Pirgacha Police Station, said on Sunday that they arrested the main accused, Farzana Akter Shammi, 22, and another suspect after her father Fazal Haque filed a case against four people. 

    Anisur declined to name the other accused. 

    Fazal, 40, is a police officer at Rangpur Range Reserve Force. He was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after the incident on Friday night. 

    Anisur said Farzana was betrothed with a man working in the navy three months ago, and the wedding ceremony was organised at Fazal’s home in Talukisad Dararpar village on Friday. 

    When the Muslim marriage registrar asked Farzana for her consent during the wedding ceremony, she said she needed to talk to her father first. 

    Fazal and Farzana were discussing the matter in another room of the house. 

    At some point, an altercation started, and Farzana stabbed Fazal in the neck with a knife. 

    Citing doctors, Anisur said Fazal was in a “critical” condition. 

    Initial investigation indicates the incident occurred because Fazal tried to force Farzana into the marriage, he said. “We’re trying to arrest the other accused.”

