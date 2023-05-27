Police will lead Ansar personnel guarding foreign ambassadors: home minister

Police will lead Ansar personnel guarding foreign mission heads in Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.
Police recently withdrew an extra car from the security detail of six foreign ambassadors and high commissioners in Dhaka, including those from the US, the UK and India, citing a staffing shortage.
The government said the home ministry trained a group of Ansar personnel for additional security of the diplomats and if a foreign diplomat seeks extra Ansar personnel for their security, they can have the facilities at their own cost.
The authorities also said the additional security personnel, which were deployed after the 2016 Holey Artisan bakery terrorist attack, are not required now.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Saturday, Asaduzzaman said: “Our decision has not changed. They can get security by the Ansar personnel on payment if they want to.”
“We’ll give them 10 Ansar personnel if they want. A police officer with the rank of a sub-inspector will head the team.”