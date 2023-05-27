Police will lead Ansar personnel guarding foreign ambassadors: home minister

Police will lead Ansar personnel guarding foreign mission heads in Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.

Police recently withdrew an extra car from the security detail of six foreign ambassadors and high commissioners in Dhaka, including those from the US, the UK and India, citing a staffing shortage.

The government said the home ministry trained a group of Ansar personnel for additional security of the diplomats and if a foreign diplomat seeks extra Ansar personnel for their security, they can have the facilities at their own cost.