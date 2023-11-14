After Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway set to infuse new energy into Chattogram’s connectivity





They will have to wait until the opening of the expressway’s 14 ramps, expected to complete by June next year.

“The tunnel and the elevated expressway are supplemental to each other. The vehicles using the tunnel from South Chattogram will get faster access to the city’s centre after the inauguration of the expressway,” said CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams.



The city’s traffic management system will be entirely changed when the route is fully operational, he said.

"The vehicles from Patenga will be able to travel to Tiger Pass now through the expressway but they can’t return through the Tiger Pass end. We are working to complete ramps in the section to Lalkhan Bazar by December.”

The expressway has been built at a cost of nearly Tk 43 billion. The authorities extended the project’s completion deadline to June next year. Among 14 ramps, the project has one ramp each on the GEC intersection and Fakirhat, two each on Tiger Pass, Nimtala, CEPZ and KEPZ and four in Agrabad.

“The CDA began construction of two ramps. Tenders for the rest of the 12 ramps have also been issued as the cabinet approved the bid for procurement last week. The construction will begin soon and the route will be fully operational in June next year,” Shams said.

Apart from the expressway, the two other road projects have been operational since 2020 to reduce passengers' stress but they are not officially launched yet.



Besides these, the four-lane Bakalia link road, built at a cost of Tk 2.17 billion, connects the city’s centre to the south.

The construction of the road, stretching from the city’s Sirajuddoula Road to the Shah Amanat Bridge intersection, took seven years. The project was supposed to be completed in three years but a legal fight over the removal of a multi-storeyed building delayed the progress.