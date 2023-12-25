    বাংলা

    US team arrives in Bangladesh to observe parliamentary polls

    The five-strong delegation will be staying in Bangladesh for the next six to eight weeks

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 09:30 PM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 09:30 PM

    An expert team from two different institutions in the United States has arrived in Dhaka to monitor the 12th parliamentary elections.

    The five-strong team from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks.

    Per the IRI's press release on Saturday, the team will conduct a "limited technical review on possible violent situations" before and after the parliamentary elections on Jan 7.

    During their visit, the experts will be assessing the drivers of election-time violence and its aftermath, including inter and intra-party conflicts, violence against women and marginalised communities, online harassment and threats.

    The technical team will also provide a report encompassing constructive recommendations to help curb violence in the coming elections.

    Earlier, a Pre-election Observation Mission (PEAM) from the NDI and the IRI visited Bangladesh for four days on Oct 8.

    Several aspects of the technical review have been determined in light of the report of their earlier visit, said the IRI.

    During their previous visit, the team met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, government ministers, political parties, the Election Commission, civil society and various foreign missions.

    In a statement issued at the end of their trip, the delegation recommended open and meaningful discussions on key electoral issues among political parties to hold national elections in a 'participatory and non-confrontational' manner in Bangladesh.

    12th Parliamentary Election
    RELATED STORIES
    US won't speculate on outcome of Bangladesh elections: State Department
    US won't speculate on outcome of Bangladesh polls: State Department
    The US says it will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to ensure free and fair elections
    EU to EC: credible, participatory election needed
    EU wants credible, participatory election
    EU representatives did not pose any question about how participatory election would be possible amid protests from BNP and allies
    Members of the Garda Public Order Unit detain a man, following a riot in the aftermath of a school stabbing that left several children and adults injured on O'Connell Street, in Dublin, Ireland Nov 24, 2023.
    Calm restored to Dublin streets after 34 arrested for riots
    The stabbing of three young children triggered violent riots in the Irish capital
    US monitoring electoral environment in Bangladesh amid political unrest: State Dept
    US engaging with Bangladesh govt, opposition: State Dept
    The US will continue to engage with the government, opposition and other statekholders to ensure a peaceful election, says a State Department official

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury