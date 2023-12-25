US team arrives in Bangladesh to observe parliamentary polls

An expert team from two different institutions in the United States has arrived in Dhaka to monitor the 12th parliamentary elections.
The five-strong team from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks.
Per the IRI's press release on Saturday, the team will conduct a "limited technical review on possible violent situations" before and after the parliamentary elections on Jan 7.
During their visit, the experts will be assessing the drivers of election-time violence and its aftermath, including inter and intra-party conflicts, violence against women and marginalised communities, online harassment and threats.
The technical team will also provide a report encompassing constructive recommendations to help curb violence in the coming elections.
Earlier, a Pre-election Observation Mission (PEAM) from the NDI and the IRI visited Bangladesh for four days on Oct 8.
Several aspects of the technical review have been determined in light of the report of their earlier visit, said the IRI.
During their previous visit, the team met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, government ministers, political parties, the Election Commission, civil society and various foreign missions.
In a statement issued at the end of their trip, the delegation recommended open and meaningful discussions on key electoral issues among political parties to hold national elections in a 'participatory and non-confrontational' manner in Bangladesh.