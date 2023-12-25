US team arrives in Bangladesh to observe parliamentary polls

Per the IRI's press release on Saturday, the team will conduct a "limited technical review on possible violent situations" before and after the parliamentary elections on Jan 7.

During their visit, the experts will be assessing the drivers of election-time violence and its aftermath, including inter and intra-party conflicts, violence against women and marginalised communities, online harassment and threats.

The technical team will also provide a report encompassing constructive recommendations to help curb violence in the coming elections.