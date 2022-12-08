    বাংলা

    More than 2,000 sued over violent clashes in Paltan

    Police have started three cases after BNP activists clashed with law enforcers in the Naya Paltan area

    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM

    Police have started three cases in connection with the violent clashes between BNP activists and law enforcers in Dhaka's Naya Paltan that left a man dead and scores injured.

    More than 2,000 people face charges of assaulting policemen, unlawful assembly and storing explosives in the BNP office in the cases filed with Paltan, Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations on Thursday.

    As many as 381 suspects have been identified and the others are unnamed, according to Abul Hasan, senior assistant commissioner of the DMP's Motijheel zone.

    So far, police have arrested 361 of the named suspects, including BNP leaders Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Aman Ullah Aman, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Shimul Biswas, while the others are on the run, he said.

