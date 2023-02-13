Two men die as covered van rams motorcycle in Cox’s Bazar

Two motorcycle riders have died after a covered van ploughed into their vehicle in Cox’s Bazar's Idgaon.
The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the upazila's Chander Ghona area around 7:30 am on Monday, said Idgaon Police Station chief Md Golam Kabir.
The dead men have been identified as Md Azim, 30, and his relative, Delwar Hossain Sayedee, 28. They were both residents of Chander Ghona.
“Azim and Delwar were on their way to the Idgaon station on a motorcycle when a cement-laden covered van bound for Chattogram slammed into the vehicle," Kabir said, citing the locals.
The two men died on the spot.
Law enforcers recovered their bodies after the incident was reported to the local police station. The covered van has been seized, but the driver and his aide managed to flee, he added.
The bodies of the victims were handed over to their families who sought permission to bury them without an autopsy, Ramu Tulabagan Crossing Highway Police Station chief Md Mezbah Uddin said.