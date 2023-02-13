Two men die as covered van rams motorcycle in Cox’s Bazar

Two motorcycle riders have died after a covered van ploughed into their vehicle in Cox’s Bazar's Idgaon.

The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the upazila's Chander Ghona area around 7:30 am on Monday, said Idgaon Police Station chief Md Golam Kabir.

The dead men have been identified as Md Azim, 30, and his relative, Delwar Hossain Sayedee, 28. They were both residents of Chander Ghona.