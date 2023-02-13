    বাংলা

    Two men die as covered van rams motorcycle in Cox’s Bazar

    A covered van ploughed into their motorcycle on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Idgaon

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 06:16 AM

    Two motorcycle riders have died after a covered van ploughed into their vehicle in Cox’s Bazar's Idgaon.

    The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the upazila's Chander Ghona area around 7:30 am on Monday, said Idgaon Police Station chief Md Golam Kabir.

    The dead men have been identified as Md Azim, 30, and his relative, Delwar Hossain Sayedee, 28. They were both residents of Chander Ghona.

    “Azim and Delwar were on their way to the Idgaon station on a motorcycle when a cement-laden covered van bound for Chattogram slammed into the vehicle," Kabir said, citing the locals.

    The two men died on the spot.

    Law enforcers recovered their bodies after the incident was reported to the local police station. The covered van has been seized, but the driver and his aide managed to flee, he added.

    The bodies of the victims were handed over to their families who sought permission to bury them without an autopsy, Ramu Tulabagan Crossing Highway Police Station chief Md Mezbah Uddin said.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC declares Shahabuddin as next Bangladesh president
    EC declares Shahabuddin as president
    A notice on the Awami League candidate's election as the head of state will be issued later
    Four injured during skirmishes between students of City and Ideal Colleges in Dhaka
    Student skirmishes leave 4 injured in Dhaka
    Police, quoting unconfirmed accounts, said the clash began when some Dhaka City College students were taunting some Dhanmondi Ideal College students in front of their gate
    After Bangabandhu paved his way into politics, Shahabuddin is en route to Bangabhaban
    Roped in by Bangabandhu, Shahabuddin heads for Bangabhaban
    Right after completing his SSC exams, Shahabuddin was asked to join Sheikh Mujib in the field of politics
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the 43rd National Assembly of Ansar and VDP at Gazipur’s Shafipur on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023. Photo: BSS
    Bangladesh to become technologically developed country: Hasina
    The prime minister also lauded the members of Ansar and VDP for protecting the country from BNP’s ‘arson terrorism’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher