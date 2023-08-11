India wants Bangladesh election to be held peacefully as scheduled: spokesman

India hopes the next parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are held “peacefully” and as scheduled by January 2024.

During the regular briefing on Friday, the external affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi faced questions about an Indian newspaper article on the likelihood of military intervention in Bangladesh because of a “stalemate” between the ruling Awami League and its main rival the BNP.

“I wouldn’t like to get into speculation of third parties, military intervention. Certainly those are speculative,” he said.