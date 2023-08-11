India wants Bangladesh election to be held peacefully as scheduled: spokesman

India hopes the next parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are held “peacefully” and as scheduled by January 2024.
During the regular briefing on Friday, the external affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi faced questions about an Indian newspaper article on the likelihood of military intervention in Bangladesh because of a “stalemate” between the ruling Awami League and its main rival the BNP.
“I wouldn’t like to get into speculation of third parties, military intervention. Certainly those are speculative,” he said.
“And we would hope the elections are held peacefully as per they are being scheduled.”
Noting that he spoke about Bangladesh’s upcoming elections in previous briefings, Bagchi said he had no particular comment on the internal developments in the country.
“On the issue of caretaker government, the constitution has a position on it and we haven't really commented on that. I don't have anything for you on that specifically,” he said.
Ahead of the election, the BNP has strengthened its anti-government movement.
The Awami League is also holding counter-demonstrations, raising fears of a violent confrontation.