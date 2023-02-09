Turkey quakes: 21 Bangladeshis moved to Ankara, 2 hospitalised

Rescuers have moved 21 Bangladeshis in Turkey to Ankara from areas devastated by earthquakes, hospitalising two of them.

The authorities “shifted” 19 students, along with the injured, to Ankara Wednesday night and the Bangladesh Embassy would gather details of their current state, Seheli Sabrin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday.

Those hospitalised by the rescuers were previously declared missing.