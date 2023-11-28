    বাংলা

    Chinese government scholarship 2024: empowering Bangladeshi students

    The 2024 Chinese Government Scholarship selection process is now open, offering international students the highest level of scholarship

    News Desk
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 12:35 PM

    Are you a passionate and ambitious student in Bangladesh, dreaming of pursuing higher education in China? Seize the opportunity with the prestigious Chinese Government Scholarship 2024!

    Key Details:

    • The 2024 Chinese Government Scholarship selection process is now open, offering international students the highest level of scholarship.

    • Successful candidates enjoy full coverage of tuition and accommodation fees, living allowances, and round-trip airfare.

    Available Programs:

    • Open to Bangladeshi students meeting the criteria for undergraduate, master's, doctoral degrees, or visiting scholar programs.

    Application Process:

    • Apply through the Bangladesh Ministry of Education's system for eligibility by December 27, 2023. Only candidates passing the initial screening by the Ministry can proceed to the following stages.

    • Ministry of Education Notification Portal: Click Here

    Guidance and Support:

    • Learn how to apply by joining the online webinar hosted by the Bangladesh-China Youth Student Association (BCYSA).

    • Follow BCYSA on Facebook for updates and valuable information.

    Embark on a Journey of Knowledge and Excellence! Apply Now! 


    Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, not a news report. bdnews24.com is not responsible for information published in this article.  

    RELATED STORIES
    A view inside of Sai Life Sciences' manufacturing facility in Bindar, Karnataka, India September 2023. Sai Life Sciences Limited/via
    Indian drug manufacturers benefit from Big Pharma interest beyond China
    China has been the preferred location for a range of pharmaceutical research and manufacturing services due to the low cost and speed offered by contract drugmakers there
    JnU student Khadija freed from Kashimpur prison on bail after 15 months
    JnU student Khadija freed from jail after 15 months
    The police sued Khadija in 2020 for "fabricating false and defamatory" statements against the prime minister and other important state officials
    India made clear to US that elections are Bangladesh’s ‘domestic matter’
    Elections are Bangladesh’s domestic matter: India
    Indian foreign secretary faces questions about US’ concern over Bangladesh’s upcoming election and China’s influence on the country after Jaishankar-Blinken talks in New Delhi
    Student among two dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Sunamganj
    Student among 2 dead in Sunamganj road crash
    Four others were injured as a bus crashed into an autorickshaw on the Sunamganj-Derai road

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps