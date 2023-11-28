Chinese government scholarship 2024: empowering Bangladeshi students

Are you a passionate and ambitious student in Bangladesh, dreaming of pursuing higher education in China? Seize the opportunity with the prestigious Chinese Government Scholarship 2024!
Key Details:
• The 2024 Chinese Government Scholarship selection process is now open, offering international students the highest level of scholarship.
• Successful candidates enjoy full coverage of tuition and accommodation fees, living allowances, and round-trip airfare.
Available Programs:
• Open to Bangladeshi students meeting the criteria for undergraduate, master's, doctoral degrees, or visiting scholar programs.
Application Process:
• Apply through the Bangladesh Ministry of Education's system for eligibility by December 27, 2023. Only candidates passing the initial screening by the Ministry can proceed to the following stages.
• Ministry of Education Notification Portal:
Guidance and Support:
• Learn how to apply by joining the online webinar hosted by the Bangladesh-China Youth Student Association (BCYSA).
• Follow BCYSA on Facebook for updates and valuable information.
Embark on a Journey of Knowledge and Excellence! Apply Now!
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, not a news report. bdnews24.com is not responsible for information published in this article.