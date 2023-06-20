Hasina orders steps for solar-powered irrigation pumps

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed officials to take steps to power all irrigation pumps in the country with solar energy.

In a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday, Hasina asked Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque to take steps to construct solar panels at safe heights above vegetable and fisheries farms.

The matter came up when the committee was discussing a proposed project on agricultural irrigation through solar-powered pumps.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later said: “Our goal is to operate all irrigation machines using solar power. We might not be able to do it tomorrow or the day after, but the time will soon come.”

Mannan said the prime minister mentioned that Bangladesh requires 8.1 million litres of fuel only to operate irrigation pumps a year. Such a huge amount of oil would not be a requisite import once these pumps can run on solar power.