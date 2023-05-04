Bangladesh celebrates Buddha Purnima with spirit of love

Bangladesh is celebrating Buddha Purnima, the largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, with fervour and the spirit of love preached by Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

The day is a public holiday. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages and greeted the members of the Buddhist community as well as their countrymen.

Gautam Buddha, the founder of the religion, is said to have been born on this day about 2,553 years ago.