    Attackers hurl crude bombs at BNP leader Mirza Abbas’s residence in Dhaka

    Abbas is currently serving time in prison. His Shahjahanpur house is occupied by his family members, including his wife Afroza

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Nov 2023, 05:28 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2023, 05:28 AM

    Attackers have hurled two crude bombs at the residence of BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas on Tuesday morning after the conclusion of a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP.

    Mirza Abbas is currently in jail.

    His family members, including his wife Afroza Abbas, are living at the house in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur.

    Sabbir, a worker at the house, said, "After 7:30 am, two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the courtyard of the house. Two riders on a motorcycle targeted the house and threw cocktail bombs one after another. One cocktail bomb exploded with a loud bang, while the other did not explode. The entire house was engulfed in smoke at the time.”

    The attackers quickly fled once security personnel arrived.

    BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi condemned the incident.

    "The government and the ruling party are systematically engaging in one destructive act after another. Their purpose is to instill fear in people, conduct a one-sided election, and suppress the people's movement for voting rights".

    The 48-hour hartal ended at 6:00 am on Tuesday. The BNP has scheduled another 48-hour nationwide blockade starting Wednesday.

