Bangladesh to send rescue, medical teams and supplies to Turkey after deadly quake

The government is planning to send two teams to Turkey to assist in rescue and medical services after a devastating earthquake killed more than 5,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said in a statement on Tuesday that it prepared a 12-member rescue team along with a combined support team from the armed forces on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions.

The team members received international-standard training in conducting search and rescue operations in collapsed buildings in line with the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group standards, the statement said.