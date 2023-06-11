In overpopulated Dhaka, Bangladesh has a daunting task: protecting its first metro rail

As trains whoosh by overhead ferrying passengers from Agrgaon to Uttara, the commuters of jam-packed Dhaka dream of using Bangladesh’s first urban metro rail system to the fullest, with the route to Motijheel opening soon.

The country, however, faces a daunting task: protecting the metro rail.

Tragedies caused by stones thrown at trains are quite common in Bangladesh. A man travelling by an inter-city train almost lost one of his eyes when a stone hit him a few days ago, an incident that shocked the nation.

The Dhaka Metro Rail trains run overhead, making it difficult for pedestrians to hit the trains with stones or brickbats.

But the hundreds of multistorey buildings on the two sides of the route, mostly in the congested neighbourhoods of Mirpur, can make it very simple for a person or any group targeting the metro rail to throw stones at the coaches.

This is exactly what happened when a stone came flying at a metro train on its course between Kazipara and Shewrapara areas on Apr 30.

The stone pierced through the large window glass of a slick and shiny coach brought from Japan.