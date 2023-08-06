    বাংলা

    252 Bangladeshis among illegal immigrants detained in Malaysia: report

    The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department detains 425 foreign nationals in a raid on three flats

    News Desk
    Published : 5 August 2023, 07:02 PM
    Updated : 5 August 2023, 07:02 PM

    Malaysian authorities have detained 425 foreign nationals, including 252 Bangladeshis, for offences related to immigration and passport, local media have reported.

    The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department detained the foreign nationals in a raid on three flats in Taman Connaught, Cheras, the New Straits Times reported on Saturday.

    Among the offences committed by the detainees aged eight to 54 years old are misusing passes or permits, overstaying, without identification cards and others, said Syamsul Badrin Mohshin, director of the department.

    They will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for follow-up actions, he said.

    The other immigrants are from Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Cambodia and the Philippines.

    Mohshin said those who protect or hire illegal immigrants will also face strict action.

