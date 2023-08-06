252 Bangladeshis among illegal immigrants detained in Malaysia: report

Among the offences committed by the detainees aged eight to 54 years old are misusing passes or permits, overstaying, without identification cards and others, said Syamsul Badrin Mohshin, director of the department.

They will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for follow-up actions, he said.

The other immigrants are from Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Cambodia and the Philippines.

Mohshin said those who protect or hire illegal immigrants will also face strict action.