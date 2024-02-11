5 dead as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla

At least five people have been killed when a covered van ploughed into an autorickshaw in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila. They were all passengers on the autorickshaw.

Two others were injured in the head-on collision that took place on the Gouripur-Kachua road in Mahananda around 9:30 am on Sunday, according to the police.

"The driver of the autorickshaw may have been among the dead. But we couldn't immediately identify the victims," said Md Mozammel Haque, chief of Daudkandi Police Station.