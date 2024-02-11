    বাংলা

    5 dead as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla

    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between a covered van and an autorickshaw in Daudkandi

    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 06:19 AM

    At least five people have been killed when a covered van ploughed into an autorickshaw in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila. They were all passengers on the autorickshaw.

    Two others were injured in the head-on collision that took place on the Gouripur-Kachua road in Mahananda around 9:30 am on Sunday, according to the police.

    "The driver of the autorickshaw may have been among the dead. But we couldn't immediately identify the victims," said Md Mozammel Haque, chief of Daudkandi Police Station.

    Rescuers recovered four bodies from the scene, according to Md Russel, a Fire Service official. They found three other passengers in critical condition and rushed them to the hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

    The bodies are currently at the Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.

    Police have confiscated both the covered van and the autorickshaw, and are preparing to take legal action, said Mozammel.

