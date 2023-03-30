Aritry suicide: Court issues warrants for ex-Viqarunnisa principal Nazneen Ferdous, teacher Zinnat Ara

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants for Viqarunnisa Noon School and College’s former principal Nazneen Ferdous and teacher Zinnat Ara in a case on charges of instigating ninth grade student Aritry Adhikary to take her own life.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Abdullah Al Mamun issued the arrest warrant against the two on Thursday.

“Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3 transferred the case to Abdullah’s court following the suspects’ failure to attend a hearing. The court later set Mar 28 for the next hearing, but the suspects did not appear before the court, prompting the judge to issue the arrest warrants,” plaintiff’s lawyer Sabuj Baray said.