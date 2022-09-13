Man dies, seven injured as bus crushes passenger vehicle in Dhaka

A man has been killed and seven others injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a small passenger vehicle, known locally as a Leguna, in Dhaka’s Demra.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Md Rajib, died in the accident that took place in the Basherpul area around 8:15 am on Tuesday, according to SI Md Tajul Islam of Demra Police Station.

A Jatrabari-bound bus operated by 'Asean Paribahan' crashed into the passenger vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, he said.