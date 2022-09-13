    বাংলা

    Man dies, seven injured as bus crushes passenger vehicle in Dhaka

    The incident in Demra left a passenger vehicle's driver dead, while seven others are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital

    A man has been killed and seven others injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a small passenger vehicle, known locally as a Leguna, in Dhaka’s Demra.

    The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Md Rajib, died in the accident that took place in the Basherpul area around 8:15 am on Tuesday, according to SI Md Tajul Islam of Demra Police Station.

    A Jatrabari-bound bus operated by 'Asean Paribahan' crashed into the passenger vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, he said.

    Eight people on the passenger vehicle, including its driver, were injured in the crash and were subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared Rajib dead.

    Hridoy Hossain, 22, Abdul Baten, 45, Bashar, 40, Shanto, 19, Abdul Goni, 45, Md Hasan, 40, and Sagor, 18, are currently in hospital care.

    The authorities have seized the bus, but the driver managed to flee, according to Tajul.

