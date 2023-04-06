Bangladesh parliament opens a special session to mark its 50th anniversary

President Md Abdul Hamid is set to deliver a memorial speech at a special session by the Bangladesh parliament to mark its golden jubilee.

The 22nd session of the 11th parliament, marking the 50th anniversary of the national legislature, began at 11 am on Thursday, chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also joined the session.

Bangladesh opened the parliament two years after the country’s Liberation War in 1971. The first parliamentary election was held on Mar 7, 1973, and its first session was held on Apr 7 that year.