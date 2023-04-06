    বাংলা

    Bangladesh parliament opens a special session to mark its 50th anniversary

    The special session will continue until Apr 9

    Published : 6 April 2023, 08:07 AM
    President Md Abdul Hamid is set to deliver a memorial speech at a special session by the Bangladesh parliament to mark its golden jubilee.

    The 22nd session of the 11th parliament, marking the 50th anniversary of the national legislature, began at 11 am on Thursday, chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also joined the session.

    Bangladesh opened the parliament two years after the country’s Liberation War in 1971. The first parliamentary election was held on Mar 7, 1973, and its first session was held on Apr 7 that year.

    Earlier on Mar 21, President Hamid convened the 22nd session.

    The 22nd session began with a welcome note from Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. She nominated a five-member panel for the session. The panel members are HN Ashequr Rahman, Asaduzzaman Noor, Mokbul Hossain, Kazi Firoz Rashid and Kaniz Fatema Ahmed. They will preside over the assembly's proceedings in the absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

    The speaker presented a condolence proposal afterwards. A one-minute silence was observed in parliament as respect for the dead and a special prayer was offered afterwards.

    Hasina will present proposals to mark the 50th anniversary of the parliament. The proposals will be passed following discussions in the next two days. The parliament's Business Advisory Committee decided to continue the session until Apr 9.

