Law ministry recommends extension of Khaleda Zia’s stay out of prison

The law ministry has recommended extending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s stay out of prison by six months, amid conflicting opinions on whether the convicted party chief can engage in active politics.

The extension will become official as soon as the Ministry of Home Affairs approves the recommendation, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Sunday.

“The ministry recommended extending the suspension of Khaleda Zia’s prison term based on her deteriorating health situation. The conditions of her release will remain the same,” he said.

The conditions are that the ailing BNP chief will continue receiving medical treatment at her Dhaka home and will not be allowed to travel abroad.

Four ministers recently differed on whether Khaleda could engage in active politics while an executive decree suspended her sentencing.