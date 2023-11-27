    বাংলা

    Arsonists set fire to three buses at Natore filling station

    Station employees believe that the arsonists entered the site through the banana plantation at the back

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 06:11 AM

    Arsonists have set fire to three buses at a filling station in Natore’s Baraigram.

    The incident took place at Patwari Filling Station around 4:30 am on Monday, said Baraigram Police Station chief Shafiul Azam.

    The filling station belongs to Siddiqur Rahman Patwari, an Awami League-nominated MP from Natore-4 constituency.

    According to salesman Najmul Hossain, the employees at the station saw a GM Travels bus on fire at around 4:30 am and immediately called the fire service. Later, they found out that the arsonists had set fire to two more buses as well.

    The firefighters managed to bring the situation under control, but not before the three buses were completely gutted.

    Station employees believe that the arsonists entered the site via the banana plantation at the back. There were no CCTV cameras at the back and no footage was captured as a result.

    Shafiul Azam said that police officers were sent to the spot. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the incident, he said.

