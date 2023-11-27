Arsonists set fire to three buses at Natore filling station

Arsonists have set fire to three buses at a filling station in Natore’s Baraigram.

The incident took place at Patwari Filling Station around 4:30 am on Monday, said Baraigram Police Station chief Shafiul Azam.

The filling station belongs to Siddiqur Rahman Patwari, an Awami League-nominated MP from Natore-4 constituency.

According to salesman Najmul Hossain, the employees at the station saw a GM Travels bus on fire at around 4:30 am and immediately called the fire service. Later, they found out that the arsonists had set fire to two more buses as well.