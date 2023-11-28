143 Bangladeshis safely repatriated from Libya detention centre

As many as 143 Bangladeshi migrants detained in Libyan camps have been brought back home.

They landed at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday morning via a special Buraq Air flight, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The repatriation was facilitated by the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli and the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, it said.

These Bangladeshis were held at the Ainjera Detention Center in Tripoli.