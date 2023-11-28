143 Bangladeshis safely repatriated from Libya detention centre

The victim, Mokter Hossain, shared a photograph with a fish on social media shortly before his death
As many as 143 Bangladeshi migrants detained in Libyan camps have been brought back home.
They landed at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday morning via a special Buraq Air flight, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The repatriation was facilitated by the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli and the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, it said.
These Bangladeshis were held at the Ainjera Detention Center in Tripoli.
Officials from the foreign ministry and the IOM received them at the airport.
Each person received Tk 5,896 in cash and essential food items from the IOM.
The ministry also noted that efforts to repatriate more Bangladeshis from Libya are ongoing, with 373 more expected to return on Wednesday and Dec 5.