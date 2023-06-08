Another victim of Sylhet road crash dies, taking toll to 15

Another man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision between a freight truck and a pick-up van carrying construction workers in Sylhet’s Dakshin Surma Upazila. It brings the death toll from the incident to 15.
A 22-year-old named Badshah died at the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital’s ICU on Thursday morning, said Inspector Jony Ahmed Chowdhury of the hospital’s police outpost.
Badshah was a native of Derai Upazila’s Bhatipara village.
Eleven other victims of the accident are still receiving treatment at the hospital.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 5:30 am on Wednesday in the sub-district's Najirbazar area.
Police and the fire service rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.
Fourteen bodies were handed over to the families without an autopsy at their request, according to Sylhet Additional District Magistrate Imrul Hassan.
Izalul, the son of Md Sayeed Nur, who was killed in the accident, filed a case over the incident under the Motor Vehicles Act. The truck and pick-up van drivers were named in the case.
Both drivers fled after the accident and law enforcers are working to apprehend them, says Md Shamsuddoha, chief of South Surma Police Station.