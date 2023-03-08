Siddique Bazar blast: Rescuers look for a way down to Café Queen basement

Rescuers have yet to find a way to enter the basement of the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar, which was rocked by a devastating explosion that left 17 people dead and several others missing.

The authorities are waiting for suggestions from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) and the army before initiating a rescue mission as the building has been deemed 'risky' and may collapse, according to Brig Gen Md Mainuddin, director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Although a preliminary search was conducted in the morning, emergency workers are awaiting input from other organisations before starting a full-fledged rescue operation in the 'hazardous' building, he said.